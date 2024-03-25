Cillian Murphy to Star in 'Blood Runs Coal,' Based on a Thrilling True Story!

Cillian Murphy has booked his next movie role!

The 47-year-old actor recently won his first Oscar! Cillian emerged victorious in the category of Best Lead Actor for his performance in Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer.

On Monday (March 25), it was reported that Cillian will star in an upcoming film titled, Blood Runs Coal!

The movie will be based on the Mark A. Bradley book Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America, which details real-world events in 1960s Pennsylvania.

The story focuses on Jock Yablonski, a coal miner who advocated for better working conditions with the United Mine Workers after a mine explosion killed his father. Jock was eventually murdered by his corrupt union president Tony Boyle.

According to Deadline, who announced the casting news on Monday, Cillian will portray Chip Yablonski, Jock’s son who became a labor attorney to achieve justice for his father.

The script for Blood Runs Coal will be written by Edge of Tomorrow duo Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth.

Cillian is also attached as a producer.

