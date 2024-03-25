Mar 25, 2024 at 2:12 pm
'The Voice' Spring 2024 - 1 Star Joins the Show as Mega Mentor!
The Voice is back, and there’s a major addition coming!
The long-running singing reality TV competition series returned with Season 25 in February 2024 on NBC, and features a very different lineup of coaches.
There were some big changes with the panel of coaches, including new faces and the first-ever double chair.
Find out who is joining as a mentor, and all the coach changes for Season 25…
