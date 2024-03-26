Brian Tyree Henry Shares His Thoughts on Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Rumored James Bond Casting

Brian Tyree Henry is weighing in on James Bond casting rumors!

In case you weren’t aware, Aaron was reported to have been offered the role of 007, however, the rumor was later clarified as false.

While attending the premiere of his new movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Brian shared his thoughts on whether Aaron would make a good James Bond.

“Everything about that is perfect,” the Eternals star told ET. “He is absolutely stealthy, he looks amazing, he is a great actor.”

If you didn’t know, Brian and Aaron co-starred in the 2022 film Bullet Train.

“I hope I can be his Bond villain,” Brian added.

If you missed it, a former James Bond actor reacted to Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s rumored casting as the next 007.