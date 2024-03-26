Joey & Kelsey Talk Life After 'The Bachelor,' Reveal When They Plan on Getting Married

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson got engaged on the season finale of The Bachelor, but don’t expect them to get married anytime soon.

The new couple opened up about their future in a new interview that was published right after the finale episode aired on ABC.

Joey, 28, and Kelsey, 25, say they “don’t want to rush” into marriage.

“We want to promise our lives together, but we don’t want to rush it,” Joey told People. “It’s time now to enjoy this. We have the rest of our lives to celebrate it. We’re going to take it day by day and just enjoy this time.”

Kelsey doesn’t think they’ll get married for two or three years.

“I honestly don’t know what I want my wedding to look like,” she said. “I definitely want all my close friends and family there. I think I want a very timeless wedding, but where? Not sure. I guess we’re going to have to figure that out.”

Joey added, “We have no interest in putting it off, we just don’t want to rush through it. We want it to be something that feels special together.”

Joey and Kelsey are going to move into a New York City apartment together by the end of the summer.

“I’ve always wanted to live there and Joey is supporting me in that. We’re young and I think now is the time to live in a tiny, cramped apartment together and experience it. Even if we hate it, at least we can say we did it,” Kelsey said.

Parenthood is also in their future!

“He’s going to be an amazing father,” Kelsey said. “Joey is very intentful with his words and his actions. He really grounds me. Through this whole experience, I saw so many qualities in him that just really struck me. A lot of those qualities were what my dad showed and I saw them in Joey, which my mom always told me, ‘You need to find somebody that has the same qualities as your dad,’ and I do feel like I found that.”

