Halle Berry Opens Up About Mistaking Perimenopause For Herpes

Halle Berry is sharing a story that can help women everywhere.

The 57-year-old actress got candid about her health during a conversation with First Lady Jill Biden on Monday (March 25) at the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit.

Halle explained that she once mistook going into perimenopause for having herpes.

“First of all, my ego told me that I was going to skip it – I’m very safe, I’m healthy, I managed to get myself off of insulin and manage my diabetes since I’m 20 years old,” she began, per THR.

Halle then said that a doctor told her she had the worst case of herpes he had ever seen after she sought help for experiencing intense pain during sex.

Testing of her and her partner Van Hunt revealed that neither had herpes.

Halle then realized that she was experiencing symptoms of perimenopause.

“My doctor had no knowledge and didn’t prepare me, that’s when I knew, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got to use my platform, I have to use all of who I am and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women,’” she explained.

Halle and Jill appealed to the audience to “help us change the way culture views women at this stage of our lives.”

