Camila Cabello Steps Out for Dinner in L.A. After Dropping 'I Luv It' Music Video

Camila Cabello is enjoying a night out with her family!

The 27-year-old “Havana” singer and Cinderella actress playfully posed for photographers as she arrived at The Nice Guy restaurant for dinner on Thursday night (March 28) in Los Angeles.

For her night out, Camila wore a greenish brown outfit with tights and brown furry boots.

The day before, Camila debuted her brand new single “I Luv It” along with the accompanying music video!

In a new interview, Camila teased what fans can expect from her in this next music era and revealed the things she wants to leave behind. Read more here.

