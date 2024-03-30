Vice President Kamala Harris Praises Beyoncé for Reclaiming Country Music's Black Roots with 'Cowboy Carter' Album

Beyoncé‘s new album has the vice presidential stamp of approval!

Following the release of the 42-year-old “Texas Hold ‘Em” entertainer’s new album Cowboy Carter on Friday (March 29), Vice President Kamala Harris took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to rave over the new country album and praise Beyoncé.

Keep reading to find out more…“Beyoncé: Thank you for reminding us to never feel confined to other people’s perspective of what our lane is,” VP Harris, 59, tweeted. “You have redefined a genre and reclaimed country music’s Black roots.”

The VP added, “Your music continues to inspire us all.”

Along with the release of Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé opened up about the inspiration behind the album, and called it the “best music” she’s ever made.

You can listen to Cowboy Carter here!