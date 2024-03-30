Top Stories
Mar 30, 2024 at 4:13 pm
By JJ Staff

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Keep Close While House Hunting in NYC

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are on the hunt for a new home!

The 54-year-old “Ain’t Your Mama” singer kept close to the 51-year-old Gone Girl actor as they headed out after touring a brownstone for sale on Saturday afternoon (March 30) in New York City.

For their outing, Jennifer wore a long, black coat over a brown striped sweater and jeans while Ben sported a Nirvana T-shirt, black jacket, and black jeans.

The day before, the married couple was spotted heading to a meeting together before checking out Merrily We Role Along on Broadway.

Jennifer will next be starring in the action flick Atlas, which hits Netflix on May 24 – watch the teaser trailer here!

Photos: Backgrid USA
