Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted in New York City During Spring Break Trip

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently spending time in the Big Apple during Spring Break!

The 54-year-old entertainer and the 51-year-old actor/director were spotted heading into an office building together on Friday afternoon (March 29) in New York City.

Jennifer has been sharing updates from the “spring break” trip on her Instagram page, including pics with her child Emme.

The family kicked off the week by seeing the musical Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway and then catching up with star Jonathan Groff backstage after the show. “A Merry Sunday,” Jennifer captioned on Instagram.

Jennifer also shared a selfie from a stop at the ice cream shop Venchi, where she indulged in a cone. Check out pics below!

