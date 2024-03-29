Starz Cancels 2 TV Shows, Renews 2 Series, Announces Another Spinoff Series in 2024 (So Far)
Starz has some of the most acclaimed shows on television and sadly, there are some ending in 2024.
The network renewed five shows and canceled six shows in 2023 and now plenty of news has been announced in 2024.
In addition to some shows that are renewed or canceled, Starz has announced an exciting new spinoff show that will be coming soon.
Browse through the slideshow to see what has been canceled and renewed…