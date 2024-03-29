Hulu's 'Death & Other Details' Canceled After One Season

Death and Other Details has been canceled by Hulu.

A murder mystery show, Death and Other Details premiered in January 2024. Its cast features Violett Beane, Lauren Patten, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Rahul Kohli, and others.

Death and Other Details was written by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams.

Keep reading to find out more…

The news of Death and Other Details‘ cancellation was reported by Deadline on Friday (March 29).

According to the outlet, low viewership numbers were likely the reason behind Hulu’s decision to pull the plug on a potential second season.

