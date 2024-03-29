Top Stories
Lizzo Says She's Quitting, Addresses Various 'Lies,' Controversies &amp; Disrespect Online

Lizzo Says She's Quitting, Addresses Various 'Lies,' Controversies & Disrespect Online

Rebel Wilson Bashes Leaked Footage From Sacha Baron Cohen Movie After Calling Him 'Massive A-hole'

Rebel Wilson Bashes Leaked Footage From Sacha Baron Cohen Movie After Calling Him 'Massive A-hole'

Who is Beyonce's Becky With the Good Hair? 6 Celebrities Rumored to Be Jay-Z's Mistress, What They Said &amp; Who the Character Really Is

Who is Beyonce's Becky With the Good Hair? 6 Celebrities Rumored to Be Jay-Z's Mistress, What They Said & Who the Character Really Is

More 'General Hospital' Cast Changes in 2024: Multiple Exits, Several Stars Return, One Iconic Character Replaced

More 'General Hospital' Cast Changes in 2024: Multiple Exits, Several Stars Return, One Iconic Character Replaced

Mar 29, 2024 at 9:31 pm
By JJ Staff

Hulu's 'Death & Other Details' Canceled After One Season

Hulu's 'Death & Other Details' Canceled After One Season

Death and Other Details has been canceled by Hulu.

A murder mystery show, Death and Other Details premiered in January 2024. Its cast features Violett Beane, Lauren Patten, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Rahul Kohli, and others.

Death and Other Details was written by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams.

Keep reading to find out more…

The news of Death and Other Details‘ cancellation was reported by Deadline on Friday (March 29).

According to the outlet, low viewership numbers were likely the reason behind Hulu’s decision to pull the plug on a potential second season.

In other Hulu news, some big casting information for Only Murders in the Building season 4 has been revealed! Learn all there is to know here.

Also, find out which other shows have been renewed and canceled by Hulu in 2024!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Hulu
Posted to: hulu, Television