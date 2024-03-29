'NCIS' Star Sean Murray's Wife Carrie Files for Divorce After 19 Years of Marriage

Sean Murray and his wife Carrie James Murray are divorcing after 19 years together.

The NCIS star married Carrie in November 2005. The couple shares two children: a daughter, Caitlyn, and a son, River.

On Friday (March 29), The Blast reported that Carrie has filed for divorce from Sean.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to the outlet, she filed the suit on Friday at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

The reason for the couple’s separation was not made public.

Back in February, Carrie shared some photos of her and Sean out on a pizza date to celebrate her birthday.

Find out which other celebrity married couples are calling it quits.

Also, discover the most popular stars of NCIS, ranked from the lowest to highest social media following.