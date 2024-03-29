Ezra Miller's 'Invincible' Role Recast in Season 2

Invincible has officially recast Ezra Miller‘s role in season 2.

The Prime Video animated series premiered in 2021 and is currently airing its second season. Invincible follows the teenage son of the most powerful superhero on Earth.

Its cast features Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, and more.

Ezra voiced the character D.A. Sinclair in Invincible season 1.

However, Thursday’s (March 28) new episode of the show confirmed that a new actor has taken their place.

Keep reading to find out more…

Eric Bauza, whose previous projects include X-Men ’97 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, has assumed the role of D.A. Sinclair in Invincible season 2.

Although Prime Video has not provided a reason for the change, Ezra‘s recasting was likely the result of The Flash star’s legal troubles.

In 2022, Ezra was arrested in Hawaii following an incident at a karaoke bar.

They were also accused of harassing a woman in Germany and charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

Find out if Ezra Miller is expected to return to their DC Universe role.