Lizzo Says She's Quitting, Addresses Various 'Lies,' Controversies &amp; Disrespect Online

Rebel Wilson Bashes Leaked Footage From Sacha Baron Cohen Movie After Calling Him 'Massive A-hole'

Who is Beyonce's Becky With the Good Hair? 6 Celebrities Rumored to Be Jay-Z's Mistress, What They Said &amp; Who the Character Really Is

More 'General Hospital' Cast Changes in 2024: Multiple Exits, Several Stars Return, One Iconic Character Replaced

Mar 29, 2024 at 11:32 pm
By JJ Staff

Selena Gomez Arrives in Style at NYC Hotel Amid Busy Schedule

Selena Gomez Arrives in Style at NYC Hotel Amid Busy Schedule

Selena Gomez is stepping out!

The 31-year-old “Single Soon” artist was spotted arriving at the Crosby Hotel on Friday (March 29) in New York City.

Selena was all smiles as she greeted and took photos with fans. She wore a black dress paired with black heels.

The pop star has a lot on her plate in 2024 so far! She was recently spotted filming Only Murders in the Building season 4 in New York, and we have all the photos!

Selena is also set to appear in the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place revival.

After she put out her new single “Love On” in February, Selena teased what her next album will sound like!

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez just announced the premiere date for her new cooking show at Max and Food Network!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Selena Gomez in New York…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Selena Gomez