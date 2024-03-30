'Final Destination: Bloodlines': First Cast Members Announced for Sixth Installment of Horror Franchise

There’s some major casting news for Final Destination: Bloodlines!

The sixth installment of the popular horror movie franchise will be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein.

It will be the first film since 2011′s Final Destination 5.

On Thursday (March 28), the first cast members for Final Destination: Bloodlines were revealed.

Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, and Kaitlyn Santa Juana are set to lead the film.

Brec is best known for her role in the CW’s Stargirl. Teo notably appeared in the Netflix series Ratched. Kaitlyn has featured in the CW’s The Flash series and the stage production of Dear Evan Hansen.

Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, and Tinpo Lee will be supporting members of the cast.

The movie is currently shooting in Vancouver, Canada.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is expected to release in 2025, which will mark 25 years since the original Final Destination.

