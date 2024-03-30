Will Smith Explains How His Perspective on Money Has Changed Since Turning 50

Will Smith is sharing his thoughts about money.

The 55-year-old star has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and four Grammys through out his decades-long acting and music career.

During a recent interview with Complex, Will‘s reported net worth of $350 million was mentioned. In response, the I Am Legend star offered his perspective.

“I don’t even know, man. I don’t discuss such things,” he said.

Referring to himself as someone “who’s had money, lost money, then had it again, bigger than you ever imagined,” Will explained how his view on money has changed.

“The first half of my life was gather, gather, gather, the second half of my life is gonna be give, give, give,” he shared. “I never understood, like, when, you know, you see people who will be rich and famous and, you know, they they always have that moment somewhere around 50 where something changes.”

Will then revealed what getting older taught him about being wealthy.

“What happens is you just realize none of it can make you happy,” he stated. “Once you’ve bought everything you want and there’s literally nothing on earth else that you want to buy, I just wish that was a gift that everybody could have because there’s nothing that material can do to satisfy you.”

