Josh O'Connor Teases Upcoming Romance Film 'The History of Sound,' Talks Chemistry With Paul Mescal

Josh O’Connor is offering some insight into his upcoming film The History of Sound!

The 33-year-old actor is currently promoting his new movie Challengers, in which he features alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist.

As for what’s ahead, Josh is star opposite Paul Mescal in director Oliver Hermanus‘ The History of Sound, a romance film about two men who fall in love during World War I.

In a recent interview, Josh shared some interesting details about the movie!

He revealed that The History of Sound is finally in production.

“We’re still in the midst of it, but it’s very beautiful,” Josh told Vanity Fair. “It’s something Paul and I and Oliver Hermanus have been attached to for a long time. I think it’ll be something very special.”

Josh also mentioned The History of Sound during a conversation with IndieWire.

Josh reacted to Oliver‘s claim that he has “fire” chemistry with Paul.

“I don’t know what he means,” Josh admitted. “Paul and I are friends and have been for years. There’s a great energy between us, and we’ve also been attached to that film for such a long time. We are just really excited to be making it. I can’t talk to whether we’ve got real chemistry, but I think we have.”

