Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro & Their Girlfriends Meet Up With Sean Penn for Dinner

Several A-list celebrities are stepping out for dinner together!

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti joined Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, as well as Sean Penn at Giorgio Baldi on Friday night (March 29) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The stars were photographed exiting the restaurant after their meal together.

Leonardo, in an all-black outfit, left the building with a mask on. Vittoria headed out separately.

Robert and Tiffany departed the get-together by each other’s side.

If you weren’t aware, rumors have been swirling lately concerning the possibility of Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti being engaged! A source has since revealed the truth.

Leonardo and Vittoria were last photographed together back in February. See all the pics here.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and others after their dinner in Santa Monica…