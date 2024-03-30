Teyonah Parris Shares Her Experience Filming 'The Marvels,' Addresses Importance of Diversity in Superhero Genre

Teyonah Parris is getting candid about her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The 36-year-old actress plays Captain Monica Rambeau in the MCU. She made her debut in the 2021 Disney+ series WandaVision before appearing in 2023′s The Marvels, in which she starred alongside Brie Larson and Iman Vellani.

Teyonah recently spoke about what the portraying the character means to her. She also shared some interesting tidbits on her experience filming The Marvels!

Despite the film’s poor reviews, the star said that she still enjoyed being part of a project with Brie and Iman.

“I can’t say that I really felt the hate because we were in a very disconnected time,” Teyonah told IGN back in February. “I was surrounded by people who were excited for me, people who wanted and were waiting to see me and these other women get up here and kick butt. So I felt a lot of love.”

Teyonah also revealed that her time on set was cut short due after someone in proximity to her tested positive for COVID.

“And so they snatched me anyway, so I never actually wrapped,” she shared. “I was like, ‘What? You have got to be kidding me.’ Like, 10 months or whatever, however long we were here and the day before, I didn’t have COVID, but someone around me had it. And so they snatched my butt off the set.”

Prior to working on The Marvels with director Nia DaCosta, Teyonah starred in Candyman, which was also helmed by the filmmaker.

“I love Nia’s mind and how it works,” she said. “She’s also just very collaborative and open to ideas, and also just really gives me, the artist, the space to make their own choices. …So I’ve loved our working relationship. She trusts me, I trust her, and we have been able to just make really cool projects and movies from that that are rooted in that trust.”

Finally, Teyonah addressed the importance of playing a Black superhero in an increasingly diverse MCU.

“I am so grateful for that. I am excited that my child, this whole generation of younger people and also adults… I actually needed this sort of content in college,” she said. “Right now in the MCU and in this superhero space, it has opened up so much to be more diverse and show that superheroes can look like any of us.”

