Top Stories
Lizzo Says She's Quitting, Addresses Various 'Lies,' Controversies &amp; Disrespect Online

Lizzo Says She's Quitting, Addresses Various 'Lies,' Controversies & Disrespect Online

'Final Destination: Bloodlines': First Cast Members Announced for Sixth Installment of Horror Franchise

'Final Destination: Bloodlines': First Cast Members Announced for Sixth Installment of Horror Franchise

Will Smith Explains How His Perspective on Money Has Changed Since Turning 50

Will Smith Explains How His Perspective on Money Has Changed Since Turning 50

Rebel Wilson Bashes Leaked Footage From Sacha Baron Cohen Movie After Calling Him 'Massive A-hole'

Rebel Wilson Bashes Leaked Footage From Sacha Baron Cohen Movie After Calling Him 'Massive A-hole'

Mar 30, 2024 at 8:30 am
By JJ Staff

Stars That Left Hollywood for Normal Jobs (One Actor Became a Racecar Driver & An Actress is Now CEO of a Space Company!)

Continue Here »

Stars That Left Hollywood for Normal Jobs (One Actor Became a Racecar Driver & An Actress is Now CEO of a Space Company!)

Several stars have left Hollywood behind for normal jobs despite having successful movie or TV careers.

Over the years, stars including Frankie Muniz, Jennifer Stone, and Kal Penn said goodbye to the acting careers in Hollywood and pursued jobs in different fields.

We’re now taking a look at 15 stars that left Hollywood for normal jobs – and one star even became a police officer after playing one on TV!

Click through the slideshow to see the stars that left Hollywood for other careers…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: EG, Extended, Human Interest, Slideshow