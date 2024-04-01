Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie &amp; She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

The Most Popular Male Hallmark Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

The Most Popular Male Hallmark Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

Apr 01, 2024 at 11:56 am
By JJ Staff

'And Just Like That' Cast Salaries Revealed for Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis

Continue Here »

'And Just Like That' Cast Salaries Revealed for Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis

And Just Like That, the Sex and the City reboot, has been having lots of casting news recently, so we dug up some new salary info.

Paycheck details for Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis were revealed during season 1. They reprise their roles from the original HBO series as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, respectively.

Keep reading to see how much money they will make per episode on HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: HBO
Posted to: And Just Like That, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City