'And Just Like That' Cast Salaries Revealed for Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis

And Just Like That, the Sex and the City reboot, has been having lots of casting news recently, so we dug up some new salary info.

Paycheck details for Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis were revealed during season 1. They reprise their roles from the original HBO series as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, respectively.

Keep reading to see how much money they will make per episode on HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…