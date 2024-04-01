Rachel Leviss' Publicist Accuses Ariana Madix of Orchestrating the 'Scandoval' Reveal for Ratings

Rachel Leviss‘ publicist is speaking out.

In a recent episode of the Rachel Goes Rogue podcast, her publicist Juliette Harris accuses Ariana Madix of orchestrating the reveal of the affair between Tom Sandoval and Rachel to be a “set up” for ratings.

The PR professional was interviewed by entertainment journalist Lanae Brody on the podcast episode, discussing her involvement during the scandal.

“My theory is not going to be a popular one but I stand by it, and I will go to my grave believing it. The Bravo sleuths are super sleuths, but women as a whole, pretty good at sleuthing. If I think my husband is cheating and I can walk right over to his side of the bed when he’s asleep and can check his phone because clearly she had his password. When you drop your phone it doesn’t unlock, so she had to unlock it. She unlocked it, if the story is true, to check it at that moment, why, if you suspect anything at any time,” she said.

“I don’t believe that, I don’t believe that’s how it happened. I believe that was propped and sent, I don’t know maybe she thought the day before and she told production and off they went. If you think your partner is cheating and you have access to their phone 24 hours a day, wait until they are asleep, wait until they go to the bathroom, go look at the phone, she had his password. So I don’t buy it fell out of his pocket and I look at it, I think it was set up for the whole thing.”

The publicist also described Tom as overly focused on his and Rachel‘s “brand” amid the fallout, neglecting the human aspect of her struggles with mental health. She emphasized power dynamics and manipulation, alleging that Tom exhibited controlling behavior.

“Immediately talking to him and listening to him and all he kept saying is ‘my brand, our brand’ and I was like ‘Excuse me, you’re thinking of a brand and I am thinking of a human that’s about to go into a mental health facility, but you do you,’” she said.

She recalled a pivotal moment when Tom‘s frustration with Rachel entering a mental health facility and his lack of access to her led him to sever ties with her.

“He got so frustrated and he blew a gasket and was like ‘I’m not going to protect her anymore, I’m out here by myself, it’s them against me, I’m not going to do this anymore, I’m going to do what I have to do,’ then hung up the phone,” the PR professional said.

