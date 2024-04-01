'Call Me By Your Name' Star Michael Stuhlbarg Attacked With a Rock in NYC

Michael Stuhlbarg is recovering after an attack.

The 55-year-old Call Me By Your Name star was attacked by a man with a rock near New York City’s Central Park on Sunday (March 31), via People.

Xavier Israel, 27, was taken into custody after hitting the actor in the back of the neck, according to the New York Police Department. People has confirmed he was the victim.

The New York Post first reported the seemingly random attack.

Michael was walking near 90th Street and East Drive around 7:45 p.m. when the incident occurred. The actor then chased down the perpetrator afterward, who was arrested nearby at 8 p.m., police said, adding that the victim declined to be treated for minor injuries.

The man who threw the rock is currently homeless, and was on parole for attempted robbery when he struck the actor, via police.

Michael recently attended the opening of a Broadway play.