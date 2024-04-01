Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photos with Daughter Apple & Son Moses While Celebrating Easter in Nashville

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving fans a glimpse into her Easter weekend!

On Sunday (March 31), the 51-year-old Shakespeare in Love actress and goop boss took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos while exploring Nashville, Tenn., including a few rare pics with daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17.

"Easter Weekend in Nashville 🐰💕" Gwyneth captioned the below post.

In one pic, Gwyneth cozies up next to Apple and Moses as they enjoyed a meal at a local restaurant.

Gwyneth shares Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin. She also has two stepchildren from her husband Brad Fulchuk — Brody, 17, and Isabella, 19 — who he shares with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

In a recent interview, Dakota Johnson – who is engaged to Chris – shared some very rare insight into her relationship with Apple and Moses.