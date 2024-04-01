Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

The Most Popular Male Hallmark Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photos with Daughter Apple & Son Moses While Celebrating Easter in Nashville

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving fans a glimpse into her Easter weekend!

On Sunday (March 31), the 51-year-old Shakespeare in Love actress and goop boss took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos while exploring Nashville, Tenn., including a few rare pics with daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17.

Keep reading to find out more…“Easter Weekend in Nashville 🐰💕” Gwyneth captioned the below post.

In one pic, Gwyneth cozies up next to Apple and Moses as they enjoyed a meal at a local restaurant.

Gwyneth shares Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin. She also has two stepchildren from her husband Brad FulchukBrody, 17, and Isabella, 19 — who he shares with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

In a recent interview, Dakota Johnson – who is engaged to Chrisshared some very rare insight into her relationship with Apple and Moses.
