'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Cast Adds Felicity Huffman in Role with Ties to Original Series

The season two cast for Criminal Minds: Evolution has added a familiar face: Felicity Huffman.

The 61-year-old actress will have a guest-starring role in the upcoming Paramount+ reboot, which is currently in production on the new season. Felicity will take on the role of an ex wife of a former Criminal Minds character.

Felicity will portray Dr. Jill Gideon, “a brilliant biological psychiatrist who agrees to help the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory. Jill is reluctant to return to the bureau’s elite team given her complicated history with David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and her dead ex-husband, Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin), but soon realizes her specific skill set could help them uncover another clue to the elusive Gold Star mystery,” (via Variety).

This is Felicity‘s first major TV role since her recent scandal. Back in 2019, Desperate Housewives actress served 11 days in prison for paying $15,000 to convicted scandal mastermind Rick Singer to have her daughter Sophia‘s SAT scores secretly corrected. In 2023, she broke her silence on that scandal.