Kylie Jenner Is Not Pregnant with Timothee Chalamet's Baby, Sources Shoot Down Daniel Tosh's Claims

Sources are shutting down rumors that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Timothee Chalamet‘s baby.

These rumors all started because of comedian Daniel Tosh. He claimed that a grocery store employee told him the Kardashian/Jenners were filming a segment for Hulu’s The Kardashians and a pregnancy reveal happened.

On the Tuesday (April 2) episode of his podcast, Daniel alleged, “Here’s something crazy. I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there. I try to avoid it but I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday.’ Spoiler alert, this is for the upcoming season of the show. This is the big season finale. This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping.”

Daniel then claimed, “This was the scene that apparently happened: Kylie reveals that she’s pregnant again with Timothée’s kid. What a bombshell.”

Well, now sources are telling TMZ that these claims are not true at all.

According to production sources, the Hulu reality series “hasn’t filmed at a grocery store once for the upcoming season.” In addition, the site is sharing that sources with “direct knowledge” are saying that Kylie is not pregnant.

Kylie and Timothee seemed very lovey-dovey when they attended the Golden Globes together earlier this year, but haven’t been seen much since then. They were first linked one year ago.

