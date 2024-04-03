Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes & More Cast In 'Our Town' Revival, Zoey Deutch Joins In Broadway Debut

The Tony award-winning play Our Town is getting another revival on Broadway!

Jim Parsons and Katie Holmes are set to the lead the cast of the upcoming adaptation, which will have a very limited engagement on the Great White Way, Deadline reports.

Also joining the cast is Zoey Deutch in her Broadway debut!

Keep reading to find out more…

“Thornton Wilder’s Our Town in my mind stands at the top of the Mount Rushmore of great American Theatre,” director Kenny Leon shared in a statement. “I feel blessed and fortunate to have gained the trust of The Wilder estate to present this classic to another generation of theatre lovers. It’s long been a burning desire to collaborate on a Broadway production of such magnitude that speaks so beautifully and intimately to all people about our shared time on the planet.”

Jim will star as the Stage Manager, Katie as Mrs Webb and Zoey as Emily Webb. The cast also includes Ephraim Sykes as George Gibbs, Richard Thomas as Mr Webb, Billy Eugene Jones as Dr Gibbes, Michelle Wilson as Mrs Gibbs, Julie Halston as Mrs Soames and Donald Webber Jr as Simon Stimpson.

Ephie Aardema, Heather Ayers, Willa Bost, Bobby Daye, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Doron JéPaul, Shyla Lefner, Anthony Michael Lopez, John McGinty, Bryonha Marie, Kevyn Morrow, Hagan Oliveras, Noah Pyzik, Sky Smith, Bill Timoney, Matthew Elijah Webb and Nimene Sierra Wureh are also apart of the ensemble, with two more actors being announced at a later date.

Our Town will begin previews at the Barrymore Theatre on Tuesday, September 17th, with an official opening scheduled for Thursday, October 10th.