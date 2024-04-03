'Fire Country' Season 3 - 8 Cast Members Expected to Return

Fire Country is coming back strong!

The CBS drama proved to be a hit once again in 2024, with a third season confirmed in early March.

In the show, Bode Donovan is a young convict with a troubled past hoping to redeem himself by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program, in which prisoners assist the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire. The series follows him as he’s assigned to his hometown in Northern California as he works with former friends, other inmates and firefighters putting out fires in the region.

Season 2 is currently airing after premiering on Friday, February 16. And while we don’t have a premiere date set for Season 3 yet, which will debut in the 2024-2025 TV season, we already know which stars are likely to return.

Find out who is expected back in the cast of Fire Country Season 3…