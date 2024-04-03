Smosh's Courtney Miller Reveals Why She Announced Shayne Topp Marriage on April Fool's Day

Yes, Smosh stars Courtney Miller and Shayne Topp really did married!!

The actors and comedians announced they tied the knot on Monday (April 1), aka April Fool’s Day, and it caused a stir amongst fans as no one could tell if it was real or an elaborate prank.

The couple, who have kept their relationship fairly private and on the down low, shared photos from their small wedding, and in one post, revealed it took place on March 29th.

Now, Courtney is speaking out about where they got married and why they decided to share their big news with the world on April Fool’s Day.

“Shayne and I indeed got married on March 29th, at the Santa Barbara Courthouse,” she confirmed to People. “It’s so wonderful to be married to my best friend.”

She then reveals that announcing on April 1st was very much planned out.

“We planned to make an announcement about our marriage on April Fools’ Day, and it was hilarious,” Courtney said. “It’s nice to finally have our relationship out in the open, and the fans’ reactions have been very heartwarming.”

After their announcement, the Smosh Instagram account shared an uncensored clip from a recent interview between Courtney and Smosh creators Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox.

“we heard y’all wanted the uncensored cut for some reason?” they captioned the clip, where Courtney says they will have to bleep it out, but she reveals she’s getting married.

Congratulations to Courtney Miller and Shayne Topp on their nuptials!!!