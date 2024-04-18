Wordle Will Run Out of Words Eventually, Games Editor Reveals Possible Solutions for Future

Wordle will one day run out of new words to use for the fan favorite New York Times game…though we are a few years away from this happening still.

A fan asked Wordle’s editor Tracy Bennett if the game would be running out of words soon.

She answered the question on TikTok!

Tracy said, “Yes, there are only 2300+ words left in the database. I’ve added about 30 words and there are other words that haven’t been added that could be added,” she said. “One possibility is that we could recycle old words at some point, like when we get close to the end.”

Possible solutions? She shared, “We could throw everything back in the pot and mix it up. Another thing we could do is maybe allow plurals. Wouldn’t that be interesting. Or past tenses. So there are some options.”

