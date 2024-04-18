Ben Affleck & Jon Bernthal are Ready for Action on Set of 'The Accountant 2'

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal are ready for their closeups on the set of The Accountant 2.

On Thursday (April 18), the costars were spotted working on a scene for the movie in Los Angeles.

For their day on set, Ben was dressed casually in a pair of khaki pants with a blue button-up. He layered a jacket on top and was spotted with a cigarette in his mouth.

The actor appeared to be in good spirits and excited to work.

Ben has been filming the movie for a few weeks now. News of a sequel was first confirmed last month. Find out what we know about the movie’s cast.

