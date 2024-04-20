Top Stories
Sabrina Carpenter Makes Barry Keoghan 'Saltburn' Reference During Coachella 2024 Set

'Fortnight' Video Released: Taylor Swift &amp; Post Malone Team Up, Plus She Explains the Song's Meaning

Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence on Being Arrested for Chair-Throwing Incident at Nashville Bar

Taylor Swift Breaks Multiple Spotify Streaming Records with New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Apr 20, 2024 at 11:00 am
By JJ Staff

Pete Davidson Dating History - Full List of Famous Ex-Girlfriends Revealed!

We’re taking a look back at all the famous women Pete Davidson has dated following news that he’s off the market again!

In September 2023, it was reported that the 30-year-old Saturday Night Live alum is dating Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.

Over the years, Pete has dated some very big stars – including models, singers, and actresses – and we’ve compiled a timeline of all of Pete‘s headline-making relationships.

A few years ago, Bethenny Frankel shared her thoughts on Pete‘s ability to attract some “sexy” and “stunning” girlfriends, joking that he “shoots diamonds” out of his, umm, manhood.

Find out what Pete recently said about his famous exes!

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous women Pete Davidson has been linked to over the years…

