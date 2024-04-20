'Halloweentown' Co-Stars Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz Are Married!

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are married!

The former Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge co-stars married on Friday (April 19) at the Spanish Hills Club in Camarillo, Calif.

“We are so grateful that our family and friends came, and some of them traveled farther than others,” Kimberly shared with People. “It was just a fun celebration day and kind of surreal having all of our family members in one place like that, meeting each other, hanging out, laughing.”

Keep reading to find out more…Lacey Chabert served as one of Kimberly‘s bridesmaids while other celeb guests in attendance included Ali Fedotowsky, Ashley Jones, Missi Pyle, Amy Davidson, and Judith Hoag, who played Kimberly‘s mom in the Halloweentown movies.

Halloweentown II was released in 2001, and Kimberly‘s character Marnie Piper had a crush on Kal (Kountz) early on in the film. But when she tried to impress him, she learned he was the son of the evil warlock Kalabar (Robin Thomas) out to destroy Halloweentown.

The two didn’t romantically connect until years later, and by July of 2018, they were seen getting affectionate, confirming that they were dating.

They got engaged in June 2022.

Congratulations to the happy couple!