Apr 20, 2024 at 12:00 pm
By JJ Staff

'Grantchester' Season 9 Major Cast Change: 1 Star Exits, PBS Confirms Their Replacement

'Grantchester' Season 9 Major Cast Change: 1 Star Exits, PBS Confirms Their Replacement

There’s a ninth season of Grantchester on the way for fans of the PBS Masterpiece hit, but fans might be a little disappointed at the news that has come out about it.

An actor with a huge starring role in the series has decided to exit, and has been replaced already. Fans aren’t too happy with this news!

We’re also listing out who is expected to return for the new episodes.

The new season is set to debut on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Keep reading to find out who is exiting and who is returning…

