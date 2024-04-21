Hilary Swank Hopes a Trans Actor Would Get 'Boys Don't Cry' Role If The Movie Were Made Today

Hilary Swank is reflecting on her Boys Don’t Cry role again and voicing her hope that a trans actor would get her role if they movie were made today.

The 49-year-old actress earned her first Oscar back in 2000 for her work in the indie movie about the real-life story of trans man Brandon Teena.

Hilary acknowledged in a new interview that the world was different nearly 25 years ago and there weren’t many actors who were openly gay or trans at the time.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Now for the most part, in most places, it’s accepted to be a trans person. [But] at that time, people weren’t even coming out as gay and lesbian, it was a career killer, or whatever. They weren’t ready to tell their family, or maybe they weren’t even ready to tell themselves. We’re in such different times — I feel like it would be a great opportunity for an actor who’s trans to play that role,” Hilary told the Times of London.

Hilary noted that she still thinks actors should be able to play other roles and that trans actors should be able to play non-trans roles.

“But I also feel like actors are actors. We are supposed to play different people and I would like to hope trans people are getting the opportunity to play non-trans people as well,” she added.

Hilary also commented on the subject back in 2020.