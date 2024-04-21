Top Stories
Apr 21, 2024 at 12:52 am
By JJ Staff

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Celebrates Her 37th Birthday By Attending Victoria Beckham's Bday Party!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Celebrates Her 37th Birthday By Attending Victoria Beckham's Bday Party!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrated her 37th birthday this week and she rang in the special day by joining her friend Victoria Beckham at her 50th birthday party!

The model and actress was joined by her longtime partner Jason Statham while heading into Victoria‘s party on Saturday (April 20) at Oswald’s in the Mayfair neighborhood of London, England.

Rosie‘s birthday was on April 18.

Before going to the party, Rosie had a special dinner with her friends. She also shared a series of photos on her Instagram account in which she posed with a gorgeous cake.

She captioned the post, “but he wanna lick the icing off… #37 🎂🎂🎂.”

See the full list of A-List celebs who stepped out for Victoria‘s party.

