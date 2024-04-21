Randall Park Looks Buff While Running in Dwayne Johnson's Workout Gear!

Randall Park is repping his friend Dwayne Johnson‘s workout gear during his outdoor run!

The 50-year-old actor was seen looking buff while going for a run in a blue tank top on Saturday (April 20) in Los Angeles.

Randall appeared on Dwayne‘s NBC series Young Rock and he was seen wearing a tank top from the actor’s Project Rock Training collection with Under Armour.

Under Armour notes, “Project Rock training gear was built to help you find boundaries, then push right through them. Everything in this collection was personally approved by Dwayne Johnson, the hardest worker in the room. ANY room.”

The same tank top is currently only available in youth sizes on UnderArmour.com, but you can shop the current styles in the collection right now!

