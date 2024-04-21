Michael Douglas Reflects on Being an Older Dad, Recalls Being Mistaken for His Kids' Grandfather

Michael Douglas is opening up about his experience as an older dad!

The 79-year-old actor shares son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 21, with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

While speaking with The Telegraph, Michael recalled a time when he was mistaken for his children’s grandfather!

The Wall Street star said that he was visiting one of his kids at Brown University’s campus.

“This is not grandfather’s day, this is parents’ day. I say, ‘I am a parent,’” he remembered being told. “That was a rough one.”

Michael elaborated on his choice to start a second family later in life after having son Cameron, 45, with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

“Catherine and I have been together, it’ll be 25 years this year. So it’s been a good ride and I’ve been very fortunate, happy with the choices that I’ve made and now am kind of really backing off and smelling the roses a little more, traveling more,” he shared.

