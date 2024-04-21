Dominic West Makes Rare Comments About Lily James Scandal, Talks Aftermath

Dominic West is making some rare comments about his scandal involving actress Lily James, three and a half years after those PDA photos emerged.

To quickly recap what happened, Dominic and Lily were seen sightseeing together in Rome back in October 2020 and he was seen kissing her neck at one point during the PDA-filled day. They were also spotted cuddling at the airport just one day later.

One day after the photos made news, Dominic and his wife Catherine FitzGerald showed a united front while releasing a joint statement and posing for the press outside their home.

Now, Dominic is opening up about the aftermath of the scandal.

“I hesitate to speak on my wife’s behalf because it was obviously horrible, particularly for her. But we do joke about it sometimes,” Dominic told The Times in a new interview.

He added, “Whenever we went out together, the papers would always say we were ‘putting on a show of unity’. Even if we’d just been rowing about parking the car or whatever, even if that couldn’t be further from the truth. And so when we go out we do sort of say, ‘Shall we go and have a show of unity up in London?’”

Dominic also talked about the stressful moments from the scandal.

“It was an absurd situation,” he said. “It was deeply stressful for my wife and my kids, but there were lighter moments. That was the best that came out of it, really.”

Lily commented on the photos back in May 2021.