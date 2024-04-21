Nicola Peltz Explains Why She Didn't Attend Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

Nicola Peltz is clearing the air about why she didn’t attend her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham‘s 50th birthday party.

The 29-year-old actress and wife of Brooklyn Beckham was not present at Victoria‘s milestone birthday celebration, which was held on Saturday (April 20) in London.

Nicola took to Instagram took explain why she was missing from the party.

The Bates Motel star revealed that she was simply spending time with her grandmother.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham I’m so sad I’m not there to celebrate you and hug you,” she wrote on her Story, according to ET. “Sending all my love from me and my naunni. I miss you all so much.”

Several days earlier, Nicola posted a photo of her and Victoria to honor her mother-in-law’s special birthday.

“happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham i love you so much and love being your dance partner forever 🩷🪩🎂,” she wrote.

