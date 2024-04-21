Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024: 8 Inductees Announced, 7 Iconic Nominees Didn't Make the Cut

The eight artists chosen as the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were just announced!

The news was revealed during the latest episode of American Idol with host Ryan Seacrest and judge Lionel Richie (a 2022 inductee into the Hall of Fame) given the honors of announcing the lineup.

To be eligible, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. 4 out of the 8 Inductees in the Performer category were on the ballot for the first time.

The honorees will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date.

15 artists were nominated for the eight inductee slots, so seven of them unfortunately didn’t make the cut.

Browse through the slideshow to see who is being inducted and who will have to wait for another year…