Apr 21, 2024 at 12:15 pm
By JJ Staff

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - Rumored Cast & Premiere Date Revealed!

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - Rumored Cast & Premiere Date Revealed!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back!

Following the end of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16, the Internet is now eagerly anticipating All Stars Season 9, premiering May 17 on Paramount+.

Fans have been following the moves of all of the Drag Race stars through their social media and show postponements, and eagle-eyed Redditors and fans of the franchise have seemingly figured out which queens might be away filming for Season 9.

Click through to see which Drag Race stars are rumored to be part of the cast of All Stars Season 9….

Photos: Paramount Plus
