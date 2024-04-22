Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Says She Spent 'Easily Over a Million' Dollars on IVF Treatments

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is speaking very candidly about her IVF journey.

Over the years, the 50-year-old Cheetah Girls actress has talked about her struggles to get pregnant before she and husband Israel Houghton welcomed son Ever, now 20 months, via surrogate in 2022.

In a new interview, Adrienne shared more about the journey, including how much she spent on treatments.

Keep reading to find out more…“I only did eight cycles of IVF, but that doesn’t include the amount of IUIs I did and every other kind of imaginable treatments that you could imagine for fertility,” Adrienne shared with People. “So it was a pretty tough six years of trying to have my son.”

Adrienne then admitted that she spent “easily over a million” dollars on her fertility treatments, adding, “And that is not realistic for the average person. And I recognize that.”

Shortly after welcoming Ever, Adrienne explained why she kept her surrogacy journey a secret.