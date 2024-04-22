Anne Hathaway Addresses Status of 'The Princess Diaries 3' & The Odds of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Happening

Anne Hathaway is talking about future projects!

The 41-year-old actress is featured on the “his” and “hers” issue for V Magazine‘s V148 Summer 2024, out now.

In her first-time cover for V, she poses in a gender-bending shoot photographed by Chris Colls and styled by Gro Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda couture collection and the viral Maison Margiela Artisanal couture collection.

She spoke to Derek Blasberg about The Idea of You, the possibility of Princess Diaries 3 and The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Click through to find out what she had to say…