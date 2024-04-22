Anne Hathaway Addresses Status of 'The Princess Diaries 3' & The Odds of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Happening
Anne Hathaway is talking about future projects!
The 41-year-old actress is featured on the “his” and “hers” issue for V Magazine‘s V148 Summer 2024, out now.
In her first-time cover for V, she poses in a gender-bending shoot photographed by Chris Colls and styled by Gro Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda couture collection and the viral Maison Margiela Artisanal couture collection.
She spoke to Derek Blasberg about The Idea of You, the possibility of Princess Diaries 3 and The Devil Wears Prada 2.
Click through to find out what she had to say…