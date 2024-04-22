Brit Smith Addresses Speculation That JoJo Siwa Stole 'Karma' Song From Her

Brit Smith is setting the record straight.

A few weeks ago, JoJo Siwa launched her new era when she dropped her new song “Karma.”

Fans were the quick to discover that the track was originally recorded by Brit in 2012 and it was supposed to appear on her debut album, but the project got scrapped and she left the entertainment business.

Many have since accused JoJo of stealing the song from Brit, who is now responding to all of the talk.

Keep reading to find out more…“I am here to set the record straight once and for all. JoJo did not steal my song,” Brit shared on TikTok. “There’s been a lot of talk and a lot of comments and they just keep going, so I just thought let me come on here and hopefully put an end to this.”

She continued, “She was totally in the right to record her version, and I hate to see that anybody would think that I’m a part of any kind of bullying or anything like that. I was bullied in high school and I know what that feels like, and I would never want to be thought to be part of any part of that. I just want to make it clear that JoJo has done nothing wrong to me.”

“Also, just to say on the other side of that that I am so grateful to you guys for the support and love you’ve shown to me on my version,” Brit added. “Somebody unearthed it from 12 years ago on Vimeo, my video, and it has been a crazy whirlwind since for the last week. The support you’ve shown me and you guys saying ‘we wanna make her dreams come true 12 year later’ has just been so unbelievably nice – and even kind of inspired me a little bit to think about stepping back into this possibly.”

Brit went on, “You know, I have a two month old and a 22 month old, so it was definitely a surprising thing at this stage of my life but also kind of a moment where I just thought, well, if the universe is putting this in front of me maybe I should try again for a minute. And so you guys have been asking me to put out some of my old songs for that sort of nostalgic pop feeling. So I think I’m just gonna do it.”

Despite being out of the business for over a decade, Brit revealed that she now plans on releasing her old music!

“I have them in my computer, so I think why not? Somebody said there’s a rumur going around that I’m releasing them on May 17th, which wasn’t the plan but since you guys said May 17th I thought let’s just do that,” Brit said. “I’ll release them on May 17th, and we’ll see. Hopefully you guys like them. Yeah, that’s my plan. May 17th. Dropping an EP. Who would’ve thought?”

