Caity Lotz Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Kyle Schmid

Caity Lotz is expanding her family!

The 37-year-old actress revealed over the past weekend that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband of one year, Kyle Schmid.

Both Caity and Kyle shared the same photo to their Instagram accounts, announcing their big news.

“Gaining weight for the role of a lifetime 🤰🏼🥰 👋,” Caity captioned her post, which featured a few more pics, including a sonogram photo.

The comments section of her post was filled with congratulatory messages from her Arrowverse co-stars like Candice Patton, Javicia Leslie, Katherine McNamara, Keiynan Lonsdale, Danielle Panabaker and more.

“Never would have thought the woman of my dreams could have become anymore beautiful. Your glow, your shine, you’re going to be the best mom in the world,” Kyle wrote on his account. “I can’t wait to be a proud poppa. What a whirlwind of a year! #mommabear #poppabear #bigpoppa #highfive”

A couple days later, Caity shared another photo of her cradling her baby bump at Yosemite!

“Now that I’m (hopefully) past all the nausea and extreme fatigue, I’m loving being pregnant!” she wrote. Check it out below!

Caity and Kyle got engaged in May 2022 and they tied the knot in Colombia in February 2023.

If you missed it, Kyle will be starring in the upcoming NCIS prequel series, NCIS: Origins!