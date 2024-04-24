Top Stories
Apr 24, 2024 at 12:20 am
By JJ Staff

Jake Gyllenhaal Picks Up Pizza & Snacks During Day Out in NYC

Jake Gyllenhaal Picks Up Pizza & Snacks During Day Out in NYC

Jake Gyllenhaal is stepping out to run a few errands.

The 43-year-old Oscar-nominated actor shared a laugh with a friend as they picked up a few pizzas and a couple of bags of snacks on Tuesday afternoon (April 23) in New York City.

For his outing, Jake sported a black jacket with tan pants, white sneakers, a black beanie, and sunglasses.

Last month, Jake made a rare red carpet appearance with his longtime girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu at the premiere of his new movie Road House.

In a recent interview, Jake revealed the two big roles he auditioned for but didn’t get – including a superhero movie!

Photos: Backgrid USA
