Kyle Schmid Joins 'NCIS: Origins' as Young Mike Franks

Kyle Schmid is joining the NCIS franchise!

The 39-year-old has just been cast as a lead, playing young Mike Franks in the upcoming prequel NCIS: Origins, Deadline reports.

Mike Franks was previously portrayed by Muse Watson on the original, flagship series.

The upcoming prequel series will start in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS and follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.

According to Deadline, “Special Agent Mike Franks is a proud Texan who all but showers in his cowboy boots and sports a perfectly coiffed mustache that’s as thick as his skin. As showcased on NCIS, Franks is a born leader with an unwavering moral compass who’s determined to find justice by any means necessary.”

Also recently cast in the upcoming series, which received a straight-to-series order at CBS, is The Watchful Eye star Mariel Molino.

She has been cast as a new character in the NCIS universe, Special Agent Lala Dominguez, who is “a former Marine who navigates her 1990s male-dominated field with a steely resolve and a dark sense of humor. When a tormented Leroy Jethro Gibbs joins her team, the ensuing story between these two enigmatic outsiders is filled with sparks and turns that will keep the audience guessing.”

