Pete Davidson's 'Bupkis' Canceled, Source Shares Some Details

Pete Davidson has decided not to move forward with his Peacock series Bupkis, despite its season two renewal last year.

In a statement, Pete said to THR, “I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I’m very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful.”

Sources told THR that Pete‘s “agent emailed Peacock earlier this week but declined to tell Broadway Video.”

The decision to not move forward “had nothing to do with the industry-wide budget cuts.”

Pete co-starred in the series alongside Edie Falco and Joe Pesci.

