Hayley Atwell Spotted with Fiance Ned Wolfgang Kelly While On Vacation in Venice!

Apr 23, 2024 at 1:03 am
By JJ Staff

Hayley Atwell and her fiance Ned Wolfgang Kelly are not spotted together that often, but we have some new photos of the cute couple!

The 42-year-old Mission: Impossible actress wore a long beige coat while arriving in town with Ned on Wednesday (April 17) in Venice, Italy.

Hayley and Ned were all smiles together as they boarded a water taxi.

Ned took to his Instagram account over the weekend to share a series of photos from the vacation. He wrote, “Beautiful weekend in a beautiful city with my favourite person on earth.”

Curious to check out Hayley‘s dating history? We’ve compiled a list of all her former boyfriends and her comments on rumored exes.

Check out the Instagram post below!

Browse through the gallery for 50+ photos from Hayley Atwell and Ned Wolfgang Kelly’s vacation…
Just Jared on Facebook
