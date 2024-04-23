Hayley Atwell Spotted with Fiance Ned Wolfgang Kelly While On Vacation in Venice!
Hayley Atwell and her fiance Ned Wolfgang Kelly are not spotted together that often, but we have some new photos of the cute couple!
The 42-year-old Mission: Impossible actress wore a long beige coat while arriving in town with Ned on Wednesday (April 17) in Venice, Italy.
Hayley and Ned were all smiles together as they boarded a water taxi.
Ned took to his Instagram account over the weekend to share a series of photos from the vacation. He wrote, “Beautiful weekend in a beautiful city with my favourite person on earth.”
Check out the Instagram post below!
